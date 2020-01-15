Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Yields seven goals
Dubnyk allowed seven goals on 29 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
The Wild trailed 4-1 going into the third period and tallied the next goal early in the final stanza, so Minnesota was still in this game after two periods. It got out of hand late, though, and that hurt Dubnyk because the Wild apparently didn't want to make a goaltender change with under a period to go. Dubnyk has really struggled lately, going 1-4-0 with an .867 save percentage in the last five games. He is 8-12-2 with a 3.35 GAA and .892 save percentage in 23 games this season.
