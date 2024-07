Shore signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Shore has played in 443 NHL games over the course of his nine-year NHL career, so he should at least get a look during training camp. Still, the fact that the Wild weren't willing to offer the 29-year-old center a one-way contract should be telling regarding their plans for him. Even when he has played in the NHL, Shore's usage has been minimal, logging less than 10 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons.