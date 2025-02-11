Shore was placed on waivers Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Shore has one goal, two assists, 23 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 47 hits across 34 NHL appearances this season. If the 30-year-old forward clears waivers, he could remain with Minnesota during the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off or head to AHL Iowa for additional playing time. Shore might be in the mix to play in the NHL after the break due to the absences of Ryan Hartman (suspension), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Jakub Lauko (lower body).