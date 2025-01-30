Shore notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper ended a 12-game point drought for Shore. The 30-year-old has also been scratched three times in that span, and his grip on an NHL roster spot is tenuous at best. He has played in five contests since clearing waivers Jan. 14, and if he is in action for each of the Wild's last five games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, he would require waivers again to be reassigned to AHL Iowa at a later date. The 30-year-old is not a factor in fantasy -- he has two helpers, 20 shots on net, 37 hits and 19 blocked shots over 29 appearances this season.