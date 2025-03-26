Shore's point drought reached 13 games in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Wild have scored two or fewer goals in 11 of 14 contests in that span, with Shore serving as a healthy scratch once. The team's injury issues have largely kept the 30-year-old forward in the lineup as a fourth-line forward. Since there's not a lot of offense to go around, it's no surprise a depth player like Shore is having trouble chipping in. He's at four points, 35 shots on net, 69 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 49 appearances this season.