Shore cleared waivers, but he's still on Minnesota's roster, per the NHL media site.

The Wild still have the option to send him down. Perhaps Minnesota is waiting for either Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) or Jakub Lauko (lower body) to return before reassigning Shore. The 30-year-old Shore has an assist, 30 hits and 15 blocks in 24 appearances with Minnesota in 2024-25.