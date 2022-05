Kulikov notched an assist, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Kulikov had sat out the last four games as a healthy scratch before replacing Alex Goligoski in the lineup Thursday. The switch didn't pay off, though Kulikov was able to get on the scoresheet. The 31-year-old blueliner had 24 points in 80 regular-season outings in his best season since 2011-12, and he'll likely contend for a third-pairing role again in 2022-23.