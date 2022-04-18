Kulikov scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kulikov opened the scoring 6:04 into the game. This was his second goal and third point in nine games in April. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 23 points, 60 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 85 hits and a plus-18 rating through 73 outings this season. It's his most productive scoring season since 2011-12 when he had 28 points in 58 contests with the Panthers.