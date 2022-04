Kulikov scored a goal on three shots, went plus-3, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Kulikov tallied with less than two seconds left in the extra session after he was set loose on a breakaway. This was the defenseman's second goal in his last five games. He's up to seven tallies, 24 points, 68 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 93 hits and a plus-20 rating in 77 outings this season.