Ovchinnikov agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL club Sibir Novosibirsk on Monday, Kyle Cushman of The Score reports.

Ovchinnikov was traded to the Wild from the Maple Leafs at the deadline but stayed with AHL Toronto, which was a fairly good indication Minnesota wasn't interested in adding the 21-year-old center to the NHL roster any time soon. With the Marlies this year, Ovchinnikov notched seven goals and three assists in 21 contests.