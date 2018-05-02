Wild's Dmitry Sokolov: Signs professional deal

Sokolov signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

A seventh-round pick in 2016, Sokolov became a goal machine after a midseason trade from OHL Sudbury to Barrie. After logging 20 goals and 38 points with Sudbury, Sokolov went on to score an astounding 30 goals and 58 points in just 29 contests with Barrie. Now 20 years of age, the 6-foot, 200-pound Sokolov will likely begin the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL.