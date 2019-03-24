Wild's Eric Fehr: Decent in limited role
Fehr has four points while averaging just 11:53 of ice time in his last 10 games.
Stuck on the fourth line for much of the season, Fehr has still been able to produce 15 points in 66 games. The 33-year-old has also added to his value on the defensive end, dishing out 35 hits and 43 blocks. With an average of just two seconds of power-play time this campaign, Fehr doesn't provide any legitimate fantasy value going forward.
