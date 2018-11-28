Fehr went minus-3 with two empty shots in Tuesday's 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes.

While Fehr was partially responsible for allowing the Coyotes to overcome a 3-1 deficit and skate away with the win, he deserves recognition for his penchant for producing offense in a limited role. The fourth-liner has two goals in the past five games and he's averaging a robust 1.9 points per 60 minutes, qualifying Fehr as a solid punt play in DFS tournaments.