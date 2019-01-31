Wild's Eric Fehr: Expected to play Friday
Fehr (undisclosed), barring an unforeseen turn of events, plans to play Friday in Dallas, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Fehr has been out since Jan. 7, missing nine games with an undisclosed injury. The 33-year-old remains on injured reserve, but as coach Boudreau alluded to in his post-practice media scrum, the expectation is for Fehr to come off IR in the coming days. If not Thursday, look for the Wild to activate the veteran Friday, ahead of their game versus the Stars.
