Wild's Eric Fehr: Finally records point
Fehr set up an even-strength goal and committed two minor penalties in Saturday's 5-4 overtime home win over the Lightning.
Fehr's primary apple counted as his first point of the season. The journeyman doesn't play enough to warrant fantasy consideration -- he's averaging 12:49 of ice time as a role player with penalty-killing duties.
