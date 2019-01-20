Wild's Eric Fehr: Full practice participant
Fehr (undisclosed) practiced without limitations Sunday, Rachel Blount of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Although Fehr wasn't included in the practice lines, it appears he's closing in on a return. The veteran winger's next chance to crack the lineup will be Monday's road game versus the Golden Knights, and an activation from injured reserve would precede that move.
