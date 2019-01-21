Wild's Eric Fehr: Game-time decision Monday
Fehr (undisclosed) traveled with the team and could suit up versus Vegas on Monday, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Fehr remains on injured reserve and until he's removed, the 33-year-old will not be able to make his return from an undisclosed injury. He's missed the past seven games, and if he can't go Monday, Fehr's next chance to play will come Wednesday in Colorado.
