Wild's Eric Fehr: Injury not severe
Fehr (undisclosed) has avoided a long-term injury, according to Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, adding, "He's just sore."
Fehr was on the receiving end of a late hit by Kenny Agostino in Monday's shutout win, and while it's obviously positive news that he's avoided a serious injury, the fourth-line center doesn't appear fit to play in Tuesday's road game against the Bruins. Joel Eriksson Ek was called up from AHL Iowa on Tuesday take his spot in the lineup.
