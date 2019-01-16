Wild's Eric Fehr: Lands on IR
Fehr (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Fehr isn't expected to be ready to return until after the NHL's upcoming All-Star break, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Another update on the veteran winger's status should surface prior to Minnesota's matchup with Dallas on Feb. 1.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...