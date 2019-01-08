Wild's Eric Fehr: No update on injury
Fehr (undisclosed) did not return to Monday's game after leaving during the first period and head coach Bruce Boudreau did not have a further update after the contest.
Fehr took a nasty hit along the boards and immediately left the ice, failing to return to the game. The 33-year-old forward will travel with his team to Boston, but his status for Tuesday's game is unclear at the moment.
