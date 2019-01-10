Fehr (undisclosed) will be out of action 1-2 weeks, per coach Bruce Boudreau.

Boudreau wouldn't expand upon the nature of Fehr's problem beyond calling it a body injury. Based on his timeline, the Manitoba native could be out of the lineup until Feb. 1 due to the team's bye week and the All-Star break. Joel Eriksson Ek figures to center the fourth line in Fehr's absence. While the transaction hasn't been processed yet, look for the 33-year-old to be placed on injured reserve soon.