Fehr (illness) is set to return to the lineup against the Oilers on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fehr was held out of Tuesday's clash with the Sabres due to illness, but it would appear the veteran is ready to go versus Edmonton. The gritty center has just 10 points in 43 games this season, so fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on him for consistent offensive production.

