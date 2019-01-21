Wild's Eric Fehr: Ruled out Monday
Fehr (undisclosed) will not play Monday versus Vegas and is questionable for Wednesday's game in Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Earlier thought to have an outside chance to play Monday, Fehr has been ruled out against Vegas. The 33-year-old veteran remains questionable for Wednesday's contest versus the Avalanche. If Fehr misses that one, he'll benefit from an extended break provided by the NHL's All-Star Game and will hope to return Feb. 1 in Dallas.
