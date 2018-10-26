Fehr scored his team's opening goal and assisted on an empty-netter in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Thursday.

That's now two games in a row where Fehr has scored, but don't get excited. He still doesn't get much ice time and had gone scoreless for seven games before this one, so there isn't much reason for him to be on your roster unless he turns this blip into a trend.

