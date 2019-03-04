Wild's Eric Fehr: Scores unassisted goal
Fehr notched his sixth goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
The tally was Fehr's first point since Dec. 29, a span of 19 appearances, during which he also spent time out with an undisclosed injury. He blocked two shots and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's contest. Fehr has 11 points in 56 games with a minus-11 rating this season, making him a fantasy non-factor.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...