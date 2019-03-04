Fehr notched his sixth goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

The tally was Fehr's first point since Dec. 29, a span of 19 appearances, during which he also spent time out with an undisclosed injury. He blocked two shots and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's contest. Fehr has 11 points in 56 games with a minus-11 rating this season, making him a fantasy non-factor.