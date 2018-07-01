Fehr will pen a one-year, one-way contact with the Wild on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perhaps most importantly for Fehr was securing a one-way deal after having spent part of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors. In 34 contests for AHL San Diego, the 32-year-old garnered 17 goals and 11 helpers. Selected 18th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft, the Manitoba native will likely fill out the third or fourth line for Minnesota this upcoming season.