Wild's Eric Fehr: Two shots on goal Thursday
Fehr had two shots on goal and two blocks, but was a minus-1 in Thursday's loss at Colorado.
He had 11:04 of ice time as he got 1:55 of ice time on the penalty kill as well. Fehr may not get on the ice consistently as he could rotate being out of the fourth line with J.T. Brown.
