Fehr (undisclosed) won't be in action versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fehr will miss his ninth straight contest due to his undisclosed issue. Considering the center has just one point in his last 18 outings, his extended absence from the lineup is unlikely to be noticed by the bulk of fantasy owners. Once cleared to play, Fehr figures to slot into a fourth-line role.