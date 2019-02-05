Wild's Eric Fehr: Under the weather
Fehr isn't expected to play Tuesday against Buffalo due to an illness, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
With Fehr unavailable, veteran forward Matt Hendricks will draw into the lineup against the Sabres. The 33-year-old winger will hope to recover in time for Thursday's matchup with Edmonton.
