Fehr has no points while averaging 8:39 of ice time since the calendar turned to February.

The 33-year-old has been a staple as the fourth line center for the Wild, but hasn't quite produced. In 50 games this campaign, Fehr has racked up only 10 points. One main reason he's having a tough time getting points could be the fact that he has more games played (50) than shots on goal (45). Keep Fehr on the waiver wire.

