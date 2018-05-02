Wild's Eric Martinsson: Signs NHL deal

Martinsson penned a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Martinsson has been playing in his native Sweden for the past five seasons after a brief one-year stint in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers. This past year, the defenseman notched three goals and 14 helpers, plus another 11 points in the postseason. The 25-year-old's deal is a two-way contract, which will allow the club to move him between the AHL and NHL, although he will likely start the campaign with Iowa.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories