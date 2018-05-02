Wild's Eric Martinsson: Signs NHL deal

Martinsson penned a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Martinsson has been playing in his native Sweden for the past five seasons after a brief one-year stint in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers. This past year, the defenseman notched three goals and 14 helpers, plus another 11 points in the postseason. The 25-year-old's deal is a two-way contract, which will allow the club to move him between the AHL and NHL, although he will likely start the campaign with Iowa.