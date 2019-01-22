Wild's Eric Staal: Approaching career milestone

Staal generated a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The venerable pivot needs only five more points to reach 1,000 in an illustrious career that's been split between the Hurricanes, Rangers and Wild. Staal remains a high-volume shooter with a top-line role, so don't forget about the 34-year-old when constructing daily lineups; he's reasonably priced on all the main DFS sites.