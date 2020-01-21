Wild's Eric Staal: Assists in three straight games
Staal recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Staal has picked up a power-play helper in each of the last three games. The 35-year-old is up to 36 points (11 on the power play), 87 shots on goal and minus-8 rating through 49 contests this season.
