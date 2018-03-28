Wild's Eric Staal: Buries 40th of season
Staal scored a third-period goal -- his 40th of the season -- during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Nashville.
This was the veteran's first 40-goal showing since the 2008-09 campaign. Staal has easily been one of the most valuable fantasy contributors this year, which is especially true considering where he was being ranked and selected entering the season. Duplicating his 18.3 shooting percentage in 2018-19 will be nearly impossible, so it's probably wise to bank on some negative regression in the goal column, but Staal also has room to decline before it's a major concern.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Remains four back of league goals lead•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Closing in on league goals lead•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Dominates Blues with five-point showing•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Makes statement against former club•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Stays hot with two points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Goes off for three points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...