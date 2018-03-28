Wild's Eric Staal: Buries 40th of season

Staal scored a third-period goal -- his 40th of the season -- during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Nashville.

This was the veteran's first 40-goal showing since the 2008-09 campaign. Staal has easily been one of the most valuable fantasy contributors this year, which is especially true considering where he was being ranked and selected entering the season. Duplicating his 18.3 shooting percentage in 2018-19 will be nearly impossible, so it's probably wise to bank on some negative regression in the goal column, but Staal also has room to decline before it's a major concern.