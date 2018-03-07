Wild's Eric Staal: Closing in on league goals lead

Staal potted two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Carolina.

Staal was the only man to light the lamp in the first period, and he also beat backup Scott Darling just 15 seconds after Cam Ward was pulled in the second. The veteran forward has 30 points in the past 22 games, including a whopping 17 goals. His recent scoring binge has the two-time 40-goal scorer up to 36 in that category, just four off Alex Ovechkin's league-leading total.