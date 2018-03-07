Wild's Eric Staal: Closing in on league goals lead
Staal potted two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Carolina.
Staal was the only man to light the lamp in the first period, and he also beat backup Scott Darling just 15 seconds after Cam Ward was pulled in the second. The veteran forward has 30 points in the past 22 games, including a whopping 17 goals. His recent scoring binge has the two-time 40-goal scorer up to 36 in that category, just four off Alex Ovechkin's league-leading total.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Dominates Blues with five-point showing•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Makes statement against former club•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Stays hot with two points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Goes off for three points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Dishes out two assists in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...