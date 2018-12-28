Wild's Eric Staal: Collects pair of points in loss
Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.
Staal's goal was his first in two weeks, as the Wild forward has been held somewhat in check in the month of December. In 11 games, the veteran center has recorded four goals and three assists, not terrible but certainly, Staal is capable of more. Minnesota will need him firing on all cylinders if it's going to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...