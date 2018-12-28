Wild's Eric Staal: Collects pair of points in loss

Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Staal's goal was his first in two weeks, as the Wild forward has been held somewhat in check in the month of December. In 11 games, the veteran center has recorded four goals and three assists, not terrible but certainly, Staal is capable of more. Minnesota will need him firing on all cylinders if it's going to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.