Wild's Eric Staal: Content in Minnesota

Staal, who is heading into a contract year, has expressed interest in sticking with Minnesota, Sean Leahy of NBC Sports reports.

Fresh off one of his best seasonal outputs as an NHLer -- Staal contributed 42 goals and 34 assists without missing a game --- there are questions about how likely he is to eventually re-sign with the Wild. The heady veteran is currently only making $3.5 million in annual salary before he'd have the option of hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer. However, Staal isn't in a rush to strike a deal, particularly because he's allowing new GM Paul Fenton to settle in. "We had some kind of conversation as far as we'll kind of approach it here once we get rolling in the season and go from there," Staal said. "I'd like to [stay]. I like it. Minnesota's been a great fit for me and I enjoy playing there, but that isn't a secret. But those are things that we'll discuss and figure out as we move forward in the next couple of months."