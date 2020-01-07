Wild's Eric Staal: Continues to pace Wild
Staal has five goals and eight points while averaging 18:33 of ice time in his last 10 games.
The 35-year-old continues to prove himself as the top fantasy option on the Wild, leading the team in points (33) and goals (16) through 43 games. Staal has been a mainstay atop the depth chart at the center position this year, including averaging 2:34 of ice time on the top power-play unit. He could be in line for a little regression going forward, however, as he's racked up an astounding career-best shot percentage at 21.1 percent on just 76 shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.