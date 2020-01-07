Wild's Eric Staal: Continues to pace Wild

Staal has five goals and eight points while averaging 18:33 of ice time in his last 10 games.

The 35-year-old continues to prove himself as the top fantasy option on the Wild, leading the team in points (33) and goals (16) through 43 games. Staal has been a mainstay atop the depth chart at the center position this year, including averaging 2:34 of ice time on the top power-play unit. He could be in line for a little regression going forward, however, as he's racked up an astounding career-best shot percentage at 21.1 percent on just 76 shots.