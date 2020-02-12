Wild's Eric Staal: Dishes on power play

Staal notched a power-play assist and three shots across 17:03 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

The 35-year-old produced a point in his second consecutive game, picking up the primary assist on the game's final goal. Staal has been hot as of late, accumulating eight points while skating in 17:25 of ice time over his past 10 games. Staal continues to pace the Wild in points with 41, and has racked up 98 shots, 22 hits and 19 blocks across 56 appearances.