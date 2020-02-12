Wild's Eric Staal: Dishes on power play
Staal notched a power-play assist and three shots across 17:03 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
The 35-year-old produced a point in his second consecutive game, picking up the primary assist on the game's final goal. Staal has been hot as of late, accumulating eight points while skating in 17:25 of ice time over his past 10 games. Staal continues to pace the Wild in points with 41, and has racked up 98 shots, 22 hits and 19 blocks across 56 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.