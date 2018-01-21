Wild's Eric Staal: Dishes out two assists in victory
Staal contributed a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's win over the Lightning.
Staal continues to have a great season for the Wild, managing 19 goals and 40 points in 47 games. The best news to come out of Saturday's game might just be that linemate Zach Parise has his first goal of the season. If Parise starts scoring like he's capable of doing, Staal's fantasy value could increase even more. The veteran center is producing enough to warrant a play in almost all formats.
