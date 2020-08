Staal recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Staal had a hand in goals by Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon during the contest. Staal missed the 50-point mark for the first time since 2015-16, recording 47 points in 66 contests during the regular season this year. Staal and Fiala have shown good chemistry on the top line, which could make either one a strong option in DFS formats.