Wild's Eric Staal: Dominants Blues with five-point showing
Staal scored three goals and added two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.
It's been a throwback season for Staal, and he's now collected 14 tallies and 13 helpers through his past 18 games. His 33 goals are tied for third in the league, and he's been especially dangerous of late centering a new-look line with Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker. The trio isn't going to continue scoring 10.81 goals per 60 minutes, but the fantasy arrow is pointing straight up for all three for the time being.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Makes statement against former club•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Stays hot with two points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Goes off for three points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Dishes out two assists in victory•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Scores two goals in lopsided loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...