Wild's Eric Staal: Dominants Blues with five-point showing

Staal scored three goals and added two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.

It's been a throwback season for Staal, and he's now collected 14 tallies and 13 helpers through his past 18 games. His 33 goals are tied for third in the league, and he's been especially dangerous of late centering a new-look line with Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker. The trio isn't going to continue scoring 10.81 goals per 60 minutes, but the fantasy arrow is pointing straight up for all three for the time being.