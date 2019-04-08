Wild's Eric Staal: Down year in 14th season

Staal registered 22 goals and 52 points in 81 games while averaging 18:08 of ice time this season.

After a resurgent 74 point season last campaign, it was going to be tough for the 34-year-old to follow that up in 2018-19. 52 points is the Ontario native's lowest mark in a season since the 2015-16 campaign. Staal is under contract for two more seasons with the Wild, following a contract extension that he signed in February. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Staal be a main cog in helping the team reach that mark next campaign.