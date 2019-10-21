Play

Wild's Eric Staal: Draws assist in home win

Staal picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win at home over the Canadiens.

The assist gives Staal two points in eight games. Once considered a top center in the NHL, Staal is a shadow of his former self, playing on a team bound for the basement of the standings. Outside of deeper leagues, the 34-year-old should probably be avoided in fantasy.

