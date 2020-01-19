Wild's Eric Staal: Earns helper on power play
Staal managed a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.
Staal now has helpers in consecutive games after a four-game drought. The center is up to 35 points (10 on the power play), 86 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in 48 appearances. The 35-year-old will likely continue in a top-line role as the Wild's top point producer this season.
