Wild's Eric Staal: Enduring slump
Staal is pointless while averaging 18:29 of ice time in his past five games.
The 34-year-old center has certainly slowed down following a 42-goal campaign in 2017-18. It's unclear what has led to the slump, but it's certainly not a lack of opportunity, as Staal has been averaging 2:51 of power-play time in his last five games. Though he's struggling as of late, it would be smart to stick with Staal, as he's still on track for his third straight 60-point campaign.
