Wild's Eric Staal: Finds twine shorthanded

Staal registered a rare shorthanded goal in Monday's 5-3 road loss to the Bruins.

This was Staal's second shorthanded goal of the young season and No. 19 over his illustrious career. Supporting his fantasy owners to the tune of five goals and four assists through 13 games, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native is used in all situations and has a relatively high floor in the fantasy realm.

