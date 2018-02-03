Wild's Eric Staal: Goes off for three points
Staal generated two goals -- one on the power play and the other with the net empty -- to complement a man-advantage helper in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Golden Knights.
The venerable pivot even went 7-for-13 in the faceoff circle to help the Wild wreak havoc on an expansion team that's taken the hockey world by storm this season, as Vegas almost has a playoff spot locked up already. Staal's four-game point streak was snapped Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, but it didn't take long for him to get right back on track -- that's just what great players do.
