Wild's Eric Staal: Goes off for three points

Staal generated two goals -- one on the power play and the other with the net empty -- to complement a man-advantage helper in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Golden Knights.

The venerable pivot even went 7-for-13 in the faceoff circle to help the Wild wreak havoc on an expansion team that's taken the hockey world by storm this season, as Vegas almost has a playoff spot locked up already. Staal's four-game point streak was snapped Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, but it didn't take long for him to get right back on track -- that's just what great players do.