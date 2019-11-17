Wild's Eric Staal: Going slow after hot streak
Staal has six goals and 14 points while averaging 16:28 of ice time through the first 20 games of the season.
The 34-year-old continues to produce points at his age, but has been pointless in his last four games after riding a six-game point streak through late October and into November. Staal continues to lead the team in points, but has a minus-14 rating this campaign. Look for more power-play points to come, as Staal has just three while managing 2:31 of average ice time on the man advantage. With roughly a fourth of the season over, Staal looks to be the top fantasy option for the Wild at the moment.
