Wild's Eric Staal: Held off scoresheet in loss
Staal, along with the rest of his teammates, finished Thursday's 2-0 loss to Calgary without a point.
The individual result wasn't for a lack of trying as Staal was able to fire four shots on goal, but Mike Smith was simply unbeatable Thursday. The 34-year-old center continues to enjoy another quality season, with 10 goals and 20 points in 27 games, and Staal should continue to produce on a somewhat consistent basis as long as he stays healthy.
